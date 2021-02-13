Sycale Advisors NY LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 10.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,104.11. 855,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,850.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,675.66. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.