Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. ChromaDex comprises about 2.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 1.16% of ChromaDex worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 496,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,699. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $334.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

