Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 7.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in PayPal by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 44.0% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $13.34 on Friday, hitting $298.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,882,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,183. The stock has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

