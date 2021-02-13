Sycale Advisors NY LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 237.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,680 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 9.6% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 73.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 70,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

LBTYA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $26.63.

Liberty Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

