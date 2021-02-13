Sylo (SYLO) Price Hits $0.0011

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Sylo has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $165,746.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One Sylo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.