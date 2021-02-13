SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops One Day Volume of $104,632.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One SYNC Network token can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $104,632.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.00541143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032444 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.02004632 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,210,532 tokens. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

SYNC Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.