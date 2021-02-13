Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.15 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

