Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,657 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $47,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.15 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

