SynLev Hits Market Cap of $4.48 Million (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $395,437.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SynLev has traded up 55.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00088487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00087665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.83 or 0.97665354 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063716 BTC.

SynLev Token Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

