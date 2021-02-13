SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.14% of SYNNEX worth $89,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.98.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

