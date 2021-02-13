Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $292.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $293.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.