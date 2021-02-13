Syscoin Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $105.54 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.24 or 0.00450575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 606,467,058 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

