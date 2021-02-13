Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $99.96 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $99.96 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00460920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 606,499,901 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.