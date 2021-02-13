T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

TMUS stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

