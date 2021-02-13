Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TBTC stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.
Table Trac Company Profile
