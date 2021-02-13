Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TBTC stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

