Tael Price Tops $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $6.32, $10.00 and $34.91. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00066352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.01057297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00054782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.52 or 0.05616951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $24.72, $5.22, $45.75, $10.00, $6.32, $62.56, $119.16, $4.92, $34.91, $18.11 and $7.20. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

