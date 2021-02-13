Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Lessened by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $138.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,114,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,482,983. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

