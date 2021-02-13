Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,094,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303,171 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 35.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $337,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.06. 11,114,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,482,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

