Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $199.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

