Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $199.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

