Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.31 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $40.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

