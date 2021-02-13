Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.
In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.31 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $40.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
