Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.