Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 97,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $220.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,466 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

