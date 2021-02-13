Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the January 14th total of 153,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGB. Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,820,826 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $3,498,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at $415,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,225,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,520. The stock has a market cap of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

