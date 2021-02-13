Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.34

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.34 and traded as high as $112.00. Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 304 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.34.

About Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

