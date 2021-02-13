TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.89. TCF Financial posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,666,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 85,058 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

