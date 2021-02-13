Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00010201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $228,885.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00277181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087551 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,246.54 or 0.97239646 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00062915 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,000 tokens. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Trading

Team Heretics Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

