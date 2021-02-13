TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
Several research firms have recently commented on TGNA. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
NYSE TGNA opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
