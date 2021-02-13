TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,977 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of TEGNA worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 108.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

