Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 98.0% in January

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the January 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 71,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,528. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

