Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Holdings Raised by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Tekla Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 1.0% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.37% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 71,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.