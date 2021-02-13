Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC opened at $293.66 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $299.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

