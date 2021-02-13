Teleconnect (OTCMKTS:TLCO) Trading Up 100%

Shares of Teleconnect Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCO) were up 100% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 10,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Teleconnect (OTCMKTS:TLCO)

Teleconnect Inc manufactures, sells, and leases age validation equipment for supermarkets and liquor stores in the Netherlands. The company's Ageviewer's system checks age of the customer remotely to prevent the sale of tobacco and alcohol to minors. It also sells and maintains vending solutions for the sale of traveling accessories and other related products at train stations and airports; performs market surveys; and broadcasts in-store commercial messages by using the age validation equipment between age checks.

