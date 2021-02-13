Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 0.86. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $24,399,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 900,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 583,796 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

