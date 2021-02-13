Tellor Trading Up 46.6% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.30 or 0.00115731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $92.28 million and $144.01 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.12 or 0.01070170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054897 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.37 or 0.05625333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,780,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,395 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

