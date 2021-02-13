Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $56.59 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $56.59 or 0.00119266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $96.21 million and approximately $128.44 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.58 or 0.01059286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056963 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.62 or 0.05487685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,781,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,700,192 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

