Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,232.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,198.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

