TENA Trading 34.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. TENA has a market capitalization of $255,225.19 and $6,585.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENA has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00072066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.75 or 0.01069441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.47 or 0.05527375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034239 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.