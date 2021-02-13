Tendies (TEND) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 70.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $75.30 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Tendies token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00280440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00095379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00089778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00088359 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.29 or 0.97786069 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062573 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,922,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,522,803 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

