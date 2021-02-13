TENT (TENT) One Day Volume Tops $394,875.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded up 17% against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $394,875.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00089122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.35 or 0.98071803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062593 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,672,480 coins and its circulating supply is 32,595,388 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

