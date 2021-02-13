TenUp (TUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,907.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TenUp has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $469,201.12 and $1,907.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

