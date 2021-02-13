Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $142.41 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.