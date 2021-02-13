Ternio (TERN) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Ternio has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ternio has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $2,648.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Ternio

