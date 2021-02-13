Terra One Day Trading Volume Tops $198.18 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $198.18 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 106.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $5.59 or 0.00011895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 970,194,232 coins and its circulating supply is 460,659,796 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

