Terracoin (TRC) Market Cap Hits $601,333.91

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 60% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $601,333.91 and approximately $2,184.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.47 or 0.01449314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00574063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00041297 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004429 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005588 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

