TerraCredit Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $176,923.92 and $84,635.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

