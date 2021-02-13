TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.49 million and approximately $85,021.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00273933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00088137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00088049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.98 or 0.96006695 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062936 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 40,929,934,200 coins and its circulating supply is 40,929,205,092 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

