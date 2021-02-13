TerraUSD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $391.40 million and approximately $24.92 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007463 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 390,437,164 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

