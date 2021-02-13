Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

TRUMY stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

