Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRVCF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Tervita stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Tervita has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

